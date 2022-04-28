The growing investor interest in India’s road assets

Expert said with HAM projects nearing completion, developers are looking to exit. “The attractiveness of HAM projects gets enhanced after the construction is over as the risks associated with this phase are taken care of by the developer. This allows bidders to decide the valuation of projects based on its own cost of capital and assessment of margins for the life cycle of a road project. With the construction of several HAM projects now being completed, the developers have an opportunity to exit at enhanced valuations considering the benign interest rates," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, director, transport and logistics, CRISIL.