‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’: Ministers embark on ’Samvidhan Yatra’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s constitution

Union ministers launched the 'Samvidhan Yatra' to commemorate 75 years of India's constitution. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urged youth to unite for national development, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the importance of Constitution Day and honoring its creators.

Livemint
Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Union ministers embark on 'Samvidhan Yatra' to celebrate 75 years of India's constitution. (Photo: ANI)
Union ministers embark on ’Samvidhan Yatra’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s constitution. (Photo: ANI)

Union ministers on Monday embarked on the “Samvidhan Yatra” to celebrate 75 years of India's constitution.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the constitution will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’ “I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation,” he added.

I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation.
This Constitution Day will become a mass movement and we will all express our gratitude towards the Constitution.

“We are taking out this Samvidhan yatra as we will complete 75 years (of the formation of the Constitution),” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Speaking on Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “We adopted our Constitution on 26 November and it is a day to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the people who made our Constitution. In the 75-year journey of democracy, India's democracy has also strengthened and that democracy has come to us from the basic spirit of the Constitution."

He added that Constitution Day is being celebrated on 26 November under the leadership of the President and the President will recite the Preamble of the Constitution so that we can express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the basic spirit and power of the Constitution can reach the people. I hope that this Constitution Day will become a mass movement and we will all express our gratitude towards the Constitution and the people who contributed to it. By carrying forward the basic duties and responsibilities of the Constitution, we will also realise our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'...”

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

(This is a developing news)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’: Ministers embark on ’Samvidhan Yatra’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s constitution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    337.10
    10:44 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.03%)

    Adani Power share price

    464.65
    10:44 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.9 (0.85%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.45
    10:44 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.65 (1.86%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.70
    10:44 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    17.9 (6.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    210.30
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.5%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,751.80
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.1 (0.23%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,894.70
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -4.35 (-0.23%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    253.25
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -3.65 (-1.42%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,142.35
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -73.65 (-6.06%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,108.45
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.87%)

    JSW Steel share price

    955.40
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -21.4 (-2.19%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    980.20
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -19.6 (-1.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.95
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    33.05 (9.06%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.50
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.17 (7.97%)

    NBCC India share price

    95.75
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    6.65 (7.46%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    600.65
    10:32 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    41.15 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.