Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad recently posted a video where a Pakistani man expressed frustration with the current state of affairs in his country and stated that he wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling Pakistan instead of Shehbaz Sharif. The man argued that if Modi were in charge, Pakistanis would be a better place to live in. Within hours, the video went viral.

"Hamen Modi Mil Jaye bus, Na hamen Nawaz Sharif Chahiye, Na Imran, Na Benazir chahiye, General Musharraf bhi nahi chahiye"



Ek Pakistani ki Khwahish 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wbogbet2KF — Meenakshi Joshi ( मीनाक्षी जोशी ) (@IMinakshiJoshi) February 23, 2023

The man expressed that he believes that Modi is a great leader and a good person, and that Indians are able to buy food articles at reasonable rates.

"I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said in the viral video.

He lamented that Pakistanis cannot feed their children at night and that they have not been able to establish Islam in their country. "It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here," he added.

He argued that Pakistanis need to stop comparing themselves to India because there is no comparison between the two countries.

He said "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much. If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere."

"I am ready to live under Modi's rule. Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in," he added.

"I pray to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," he said, with tears in his eyes.

He said the Pakistanis need to stop comparing themselves with India "because there is no comparison" between the two countries.