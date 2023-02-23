'Hamein sirf Modi chahiye': Pakistan man wants PM Modi to fix country. Watch
If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf, the man said
Pakistani YouTuber Sana Amjad recently posted a video where a Pakistani man expressed frustration with the current state of affairs in his country and stated that he wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling Pakistan instead of Shehbaz Sharif. The man argued that if Modi were in charge, Pakistanis would be a better place to live in. Within hours, the video went viral.
