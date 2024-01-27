'Hand over the Gyanvapi structure to Hindus': VHP says citing ASI report
It demanded Hindus be permitted to offer 'sewa puja' to the 'Shivlinga' found in the 'so-called Wazukhana area' at the disputed site.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on 27 January claimed the Archeological Survey of India's report has 'reconfirmed' that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was constructed after demolishing a 'magnificent temple' at the site, reported news agency PTI.
