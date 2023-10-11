Handbag brand Lavie’s parent firm closes first institutional funding round
The round was led by homegrown private-equity firm First Bridge, which will deploy capital for Lavie via its India Growth Fund
Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd, which owns the handbag brand Lavie, has raised $9 million (around ₹75 crore) in its first institutional funding round since it was founded in 2010. The round was led by homegrown private-equity firm First Bridge, which will deploy capital for Lavie via its India Growth Fund.