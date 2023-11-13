Handcuffs should not be used for economic offenders, suggests parliamentary panel | Here's why
The parliamentary committee suggested changes to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), stating that economic offenders should not be included in the category of individuals who can be handcuffed.
A parliamentary committee recommended that the people accused of economic offences should not be handcuffed. They should not be clubbed with those arrested for heinous crimes such as rape and murder, the committee said, while recommending changes to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), news agency PTI reported.