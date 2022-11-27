Handicrafts sector plays a significant & important role in the country’s economy: Centre

New Delhi: The handicrafts sector plays a significant & important role in the country’s economy. It provides employment to a vast segment of craftsperson in rural & semi urban areas and generates substantial foreign exchange for the country, while preserving its cultural heritage, said the union ministry of textiles on Sunday. The handicrafts sector continues to contribute substantially to employment generation & exports. In this regard, the ministry of textiles will be organizing Shilp Guru and National Awards to master craftpersons on Monday for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively. Due to pandemic, the awards for the last three years are being conferred together, the government statement said. According to the government release, Jagdeep Dhankhar, vice president of India will be the chief guest of the award ceremony and Piyush Goyal, union minister of commerce & industry will preside over the function. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, minister of state for railways and textiles will be the guest of honour at the event. The office of the development commissioner (handicrafts) has been implementing the scheme of national awards for master craftspersons since 1965 and Shilp Guru Awards was introduced in 2002. “These Awards are being conferred every year to legendary master craftsperson’s of handicrafts whose work and dedication have contributed not only to the preservation of rich and diverse craft heritage of the country but also to the resurgence of handicraft sector as a whole," said the government release. The main objective is to give recognition to outstanding craftspersons in the handicrafts sector. The awardees represent almost all states and UTs of the country, as well as different craft styles of different locations.

