OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Handover management of oxygen tankers to IIT or IIM: Delhi HC suggests Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday told the central government that IIT or IIM will do a better job if the Centre handover the management of oxygen tankers to the premier institutes.

According to the Delhi HC, the Supreme Court said the union government will have to supply 700 metric tonnes of life-saving gas. "If you don't undertake this exercise, you will be in contempt. Now, this is your job, there are tankers available but you are not willing to do this job," the Deli High Court told the Centre on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Further, the High Court also suggested that the Centre must rope in experts from IIMs and IITs to provide a smooth supply of liquid medical oxygen.

The High Court began hearing the petition relating to various issues arising due to the rise of Covid-19 infection in the national capital on Tuesday.

Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao suggested that some unutilised oxygen tankers can be diverted from Maharashtra to Delhi.

Separately, the High Court sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city.

The court directed the authorities to consider data provided by the petitioner, Pratyush Prasanna, while filing their replies.

In his plea filed through advocate Snigdha Singh, Prasanna has claimed that "due to an acute shortage of hospital beds and other necessities such as testing kits and oxygen supply, there have been an overwhelming number of deaths in the country, especially in the national capital region".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patientsPremium Premium

Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.Premium Premium

Bengal post-poll violence: PM Modi dials Governor Dhankhar, expresses concern over law and order situation

2 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Companies were prepared for a good season, given the forecast of a hot summer in parts of India as well as pent-up demand from a year-ago period. However, the current surge in covid cases has led to state-specific lockdowns that are seeing several non-essential stores shut across markets.Premium Premium

Covid second wave: Ongoing lockdowns have hit air-conditioner sales, says report

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.Premium Premium

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

As a result, the cremation sites and burial grounds are also full and, therefore, a substantial amount of time was being taken to cremate the body, the plea has claimed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout