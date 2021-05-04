Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Handover management of oxygen tankers to IIT or IIM: Delhi HC suggests Centre

Handover management of oxygen tankers to IIT or IIM: Delhi HC suggests Centre

Premium
The High Court began hearing the petition relating to various issues arising due to the rise of Covid-19 infection in the national capital on Tuesday.
1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Staff Writer

Oxygen shortage in Delhi: The High Court suggested that the Centre must rope in experts from IIMs and IITs to provide a smooth supply of liquid medical oxygen.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday told the central government that IIT or IIM will do a better job if the Centre handover the management of oxygen tankers to the premier institutes.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday told the central government that IIT or IIM will do a better job if the Centre handover the management of oxygen tankers to the premier institutes.

According to the Delhi HC, the Supreme Court said the union government will have to supply 700 metric tonnes of life-saving gas. "If you don't undertake this exercise, you will be in contempt. Now, this is your job, there are tankers available but you are not willing to do this job," the Deli High Court told the Centre on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the Delhi HC, the Supreme Court said the union government will have to supply 700 metric tonnes of life-saving gas. "If you don't undertake this exercise, you will be in contempt. Now, this is your job, there are tankers available but you are not willing to do this job," the Deli High Court told the Centre on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Further, the High Court also suggested that the Centre must rope in experts from IIMs and IITs to provide a smooth supply of liquid medical oxygen.

The High Court began hearing the petition relating to various issues arising due to the rise of Covid-19 infection in the national capital on Tuesday.

Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao suggested that some unutilised oxygen tankers can be diverted from Maharashtra to Delhi.

Separately, the High Court sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city.

The court directed the authorities to consider data provided by the petitioner, Pratyush Prasanna, while filing their replies.

In his plea filed through advocate Snigdha Singh, Prasanna has claimed that "due to an acute shortage of hospital beds and other necessities such as testing kits and oxygen supply, there have been an overwhelming number of deaths in the country, especially in the national capital region".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Three-fold increase in production of Remdesivir: Mandaviya amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Premium

Bengal post-poll violence: PM Modi dials Governor Dhankhar, expresses concern over law and order situation

2 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Premium

Covid second wave: Ongoing lockdowns have hit air-conditioner sales, says report

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Premium

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

As a result, the cremation sites and burial grounds are also full and, therefore, a substantial amount of time was being taken to cremate the body, the plea has claimed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.