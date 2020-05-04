New Delhi: Just two days after a deadly encounter broke out in north Kashmir's Handwara in Kupwara District, another encounter broke out on Monday afternoon, killing three paramilitary soldiers.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) confirmed on Monday that terrorists had fired upon troops deployed for patrolling duty. Whilst the troops retaliated immediately, an encounter broke out in the area.

A senior official from the valley said that three soldiers of the CRPF had been killed in action. While one other soldier remains in critical condition, several other soldiers have sustained injuries as the encounter continues.

While two terrorists had opened fire on the troops, one terrorist was killed, while another escaped.

On Saturday, in one of the deadliest operations for the security forces in the Valley, an Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, were killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Handwara.

The 12-hour operation, which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district, also resulted in the killing of two terrorists, the Indian Army had said in a statement.

