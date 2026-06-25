Siya Goyal's mother said that her daughter, who allegedly killed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, should be hanged if found guilty.

Sia, 20, and her lover Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pushed Ketan, 26, to his death off the Lohagad Fort on June 18.

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“If she is guilty, then she should receive the strictest punishment,” Siya's mother told Newsdotz. “Hang her if she is guilty; a mother is saying this.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Siya Goyal being charged in Ketan Agarwal's murder case? ⌵ Siya Goyal is charged with the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal after allegedly pushing him off Lohagad Fort, which police believe was part of a planned conspiracy orchestrated with her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. 2 Why did Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary decide to eliminate Ketan Agarwal? ⌵ According to police, Siya and Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle in their relationship, prompting them to plot his murder instead of canceling the engagement publically due to concerns about family reputation. 3 How did police collect evidence against Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary? ⌵ Police gathered evidence through call records showing over 2,000 conversations between Siya and Chetan, CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort, and testimonies about previous failed attempts to harm Ketan. 4 Should anyone feel sympathy for Siya Goyal or Chetan Chaudhary in this case? ⌵ While some may argue for their innocence, the evidence suggests a premeditated conspiracy, and both families of the victims demand strict legal action against them, including the death penalty if found guilty. 5 What previous incidents of attempted harm did Siya Goyal have against Ketan Agarwal? ⌵ Siya allegedly attempted to push Ketan off Lohagad Fort on multiple occasions prior to his death, with failed attempts reported on May 31, June 4, and June 14, before the fatal incident on June 18.

Her father, Praveen Goyal, who is recovering from a heart attack, also shared the same sentiment. “Whoever is guilty in this case, even if it is my daughter, should be hanged,” he told the outlet.

Praveen is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune. According to an NDTV report, Siya's brother is staying at the hospital to care for both parents. Goyal's family residence, ‘Leela Kunj’ in Market Yard, Pune, is locked.

2,000 calls, secret meeting Police told PTI that Siya and Chetan remained in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 calls and spending 238 hours on the phone, before allegedly pushing Ketan to his death off the Lohagad Fort.

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They viewed Ketan as an obstacle in their relationship and decided to eliminate him, the police said.

“The duo (Siya and Chetan) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours,” Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill said.

On the day of the incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Ketan, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where he could be pushed, he said.

“During the meeting, the two allegedly identified a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed into the valley and worked out the details of the execution of the plan,” said Gill.

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Siya sabotaged Bali pre-wedding photoshoot plan Siya reportedly sabotaged their plan to visit Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot by misplacing Ketan's passport while on the way to Mumbai airport on June 6, the police said.

“Our probe showed that after stealing the passport from the car at the food mall at Khalapur, Siya Goyal dumped it in the women's washroom,” senior police inspector Dinesh Tayde told PTI. “While we are probing the murder, a team will also be sent to the mall to see if the passport can be retrieved.”

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married in a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November, for which a palace had been booked.

Not the first murder attempt During the initial inquiry, Ketan's sister, Sanjana, and other family members told the police that Siya had repeatedly persuaded Ketan to accompany her to Lohagad Fort on multiple occasions before the fatal incident.

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“On May 31, Siya had taken Ketan to Lohagad Fort. She again insisted that he go to Lohagad Fort on June 4. However, Ketan's mother did not allow him to go there a second time,” the official said.

Siya once again insisted that Ketan go to Lohagad on June 14. On that day, she allegedly tried to push him off the cliff. However, he managed to hold on to a bush.

When Ketan questioned why she had pushed him, Siya raised a false alarm about a snake and tried to make it appear as though she had protected him.

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