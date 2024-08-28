‘Hang till death’: Mamata Banerjee says there’s only one punishment for crimes like Kolkata doctor rape case

Kolkata doctor rape case: Amid the ongoing statewide Bandh called by the BJP, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday promised ‘death by hanging’ for rapists in upcoming state law amendment

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally on Wednesday, called for capital punishments for the perpetrators of crimes like rape.
Kolkata doctor rape case: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally on Wednesday, called for capital punishments for the perpetrators of crimes like rape.(AFP)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for capital punishment for crimes like Kolkata doctor's rape and murder. The TMC supremo called for punishment of ‘hanged till death’ for such crimes.

We will pass an amendment to state laws in assembly next week and fix death by hanging to perpetrators of rape, PTI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata during her address at a Kolkata rally on Wednesday.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 01:41 PM IST
