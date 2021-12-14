Hanging House in Delhi Assembly: A ‘hanging house’ has been been discovered inside the Delhi Assembly premises, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel informed on Monday. He said that after finding the tunnel in 2016, hanging house was predicted.

“We demolished a hollow wall and found it. I can't say what's underneath, will inspect and inform Archaeological department," Goel said while speaking to news agency ANI.

View Full Image A tunnel was found in assembly premises in 2016

The Speaker further said that this Legislative Assembly functioned till 1926 and was known as the Central Legislative Assembly till 1912. “It was later converted into a court. Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel," he said.

A tunnel was found in assembly premises in 2016. Historians and heritage experts, including those from the ASI, recently called for carrying out a scientific investigation of the tunnel, which is located beneath the sprawling building of the Delhi Assembly.

The subterranean structure's mouth lies just below the floor of the assembly hall of the iconic building (Old Secretariat), which was constructed in 1912 by the British after the imperial capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi.

Designed by architect E Montague Thomas, the current assembly building initially served as the Secretariat of the imperial government while New Delhi capital was being built.

Located in the prime Civil Lines area, the handsome white-colour landmark, also housed the Central Legislative Assembly when it was shifted to the new Parliament House near Raisina Hill in 1927.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.