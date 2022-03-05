HANSA-NG: India's most advanced flying trainer completes sea-level trials

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HANSA-NG has completed 37 flights and 50 hours of flying. It will conduct a few more flights before getting type certification by DGCA likely by April
'HANSA-NG', which is India's first indegenious flying trainer, has successfully completed the sea-level trials in Pudducherry from February 19 to March 5. The flying trainer has been developed by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories. NAL said the aircraft covered a distance of 140 nautical miles in 1.5 hours at a cruising speed of 155 km per hour to Pudducherry.
The trials were conducted to evaluate handling qualities, climb or cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance, power plant and other system performance at sea level. The flying trainer achieved all sea-level trials, following which the aircraft was flown to Bengaluru on March 5, completing 18 hours journey from Puducherry.
Wing Commander K V Prakash and Wing Commander Dilip Reddy of Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) piloted the aircraft. NAL designers and Wg Cdr Reeju Chakraborty monitored the flight.
What is HANSA-NG
HANSA-NG, one of the most advanced flying trainers, is powered by Rotax Digital Control Engine. It possesses unique features like Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite Lightweight Airframe, glass cockpit, bubble canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps, etc.
The aircraft is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and it is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received more than 80 LoIs (Letter of Intents) from various flying clubs for the aircraft.
HANSA-NG has completed 37 flights and 50 hours of flying. It will conduct a few more flights before getting type certification by DGCA likely by April. Thereafter, its manufacturing will be initiated with public/private industry.
