Hantavirus scare: Two Indians onboard MV Hondius ‘healthy and asymptomatic’, says Indian embassy in Spain

The two Indian nationals aboard the Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius are "healthy and asymptomatic," confirmed the Indian embassy in Spain on Sunday.

The embassy released a statement on X, saying that the two Indian nationals were travelling as crew members and were evacuated to the Netherlands.

“The 02 Indian nationals are healthy and asymptomatic. As informed by the Spanish National Center for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the 02 Indian nationals, who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands, where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," the statement read.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Hantavirus and how is it transmitted? ⌵ Hantavirus is a virus primarily spread through contact with infected rodents, particularly via their urine, droppings, or saliva. It can also be transmitted by inhaling contaminated dust. The Andes strain, identified in the MV Hondius outbreak, is notable as it can spread between humans, though this requires very close contact. 2 What are the symptoms and incubation period of Hantavirus? ⌵ Symptoms of Hantavirus are similar to other viral diseases, including fever, body ache, and headache. The incubation period can range from four to eight weeks, with some sources indicating up to six weeks. In severe cases, it can rapidly progress to respiratory failure. 3 What quarantine measures are recommended for passengers from the MV Hondius? ⌵ The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a 42-day quarantine for all passengers from the MV Hondius. This involves daily health checks, either at home or in a specialized facility, to monitor for symptoms given the virus's incubation period. 4 What happened on the MV Hondius cruise ship? ⌵ The MV Hondius experienced a deadly Hantavirus outbreak, leading to the deaths of three passengers. Following the outbreak, passengers and crew were evacuated from the Canary Islands, with many undergoing quarantine upon arrival in their home countries. 5 What is the risk of Hantavirus to the general public? ⌵ Health officials have stressed that the risk of Hantavirus to the general public is low. The virus is not another COVID-19 and does not spread as easily, so there is no need for widespread panic.

Also Read | MV Hondius outbreak draws comparisons to Diamond Princess Covid-19 nightmare

It was further informed that the ambassador was in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the two Indian nationals (crew members). The ambassador “is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals," the embassy said.

It added that the Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius, with around 150 individuals, including two Indian nationals, arrived in Spain on Sunday.

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“In the context of the Hantavirus outbreak, the ship anchored off the coast of the Canary Islands of Spain. The passengers onboard disembarked from the ship, in accordance with the protocol established by WHO and Spanish authorities,” the embassy said.

What are passengers recommended to do? The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a 42-day quarantine for all passengers from the boat from Sunday, its director of epidemic and pandemic management, Maria Van Kerkhove, said in a briefing.

The Spanish passengers will be kept in hospital for the full 42 days, while French passengers will be hospitalised for 72 hours, then allowed home to self-isolate for a further 45 days, according to the respective governments.

"Our recommendation is daily health checks, at home or in a specialised facility. It's up to countries to develop their policies but our recommendations are very clear," Van Kerkhove said, highlighting that the incubation period for the virus was up to six weeks.

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Hantavirus scare A Hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship took the lives of three passengers. Five passengers who left the ship were infected with hantavirus, which can cause life-threatening illness, the Associated Press reported.

Spain said more than 90 of nearly 150 people on a cruise ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak will have been evacuated from the Canary Islands by the end of Sunday.

With British, Turkish, Irish and US citizens scheduled to leave on Sunday, "this will give a total of more than 90 passengers, including passengers and crew", Spain's secretary of state for health Javier Padilla said in a video shared on social media.

Passengers and crew members disembarking are leaving behind their luggage, and are allowed to take only a small bag with essential items, a cellphone, a charger, and documentation, the Associated Press reported.

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Some crew, as well as the body of a passenger who died on board, will remain on the ship, which will sail on to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where it will undergo disinfection, Spanish authorities were quoted as saying.

Also Read | MV Hondius outbreak draws comparisons to Diamond Princess Covid-19 nightmare

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the general public should not be worried about the outbreak.

“We have been repeating the same answer many times," he said. "This is not another COVID. And the risk to the public is low. So they shouldn’t be scared and they shouldn’t panic,” he added.

Meanwhile, explaining about Hantavirus, Chairman and Managing Director at Unison Medicare and Research Centre, Dr Ishwar Gilada, told PTI, “Hantavirus is not a new virus. It is an old virus... Hantavirus is the virus of rodents... It is a zoonotic infection...It has an incubation period of four to eight weeks.”

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Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak: WHO urges calm as cruise ship nears Tenerife

No vaccines or specific treatments exist for hantavirus, which is endemic in Argentina, where the ship departed in April. But health officials have stressed that the risk for global public health is low and played down comparisons to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS, Dr. Neeraj Nischal, also said, "A Covid-like pandemic is unlikely due to the different mode of transmission. Symptoms of this virus are similar to those of any other viral disease – fever, body ache, headache, etc. However, those at risk, especially those travelling from affected regions, should seek immediate medical attention…the fatality rate of Hantavirus is 40-50%...”