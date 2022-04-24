This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Saturday morning, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the couple's house who had announced to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence
Over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were taken to the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Bandra. Advocate Rizwan Merchant will represent the Rana couple during remand proceedings today. The couple was arrested on Saturday.
"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.
On Saturday morning, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the couple's house who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray residence. A large crowd gathered in front of their house waving flags to prevent them from reaching CM's house.
Earlier Ravi Rana had said, "I requested Uddhav Thackeray to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti. CM doesn't come to the Vidharbha region. He hasn't come to Mantralaya for two years. With all these problems in Maharashtra, I asked him to recite Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten Hindutva."
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".
