Hanuman Jayanti 2023: See date, history, significance, muhurat timings here2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it is celebrated the birth aniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman is the son of Anjana and Kesari. He is also known as Vanara God, Bajrangbali, Vayu Dev. Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself, is also known as Anjaneya.
