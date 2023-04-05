Hanuman Jayanti is an important religious festival in the Hindu religion as it is celebrated the birth aniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti falls on the Purnima Tithi or the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman is the son of Anjana and Kesari. He is also known as Vanara God, Bajrangbali, Vayu Dev. Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself, is also known as Anjaneya.

Hanuman Jayanti History and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman is a devotee of Lord Rama and this was evident as he was one of the central figures of the Ramayana. It is said that the origin of Hanuman's birth is also linked to Lord Ram's era. He is also said to be an incarnation of Mahadeva and the possessor of Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi.

Hanuman's mother Anjana was an Apsara and was born on earth due to a curse. After she gave birth to Hanuman, she was redeemed from the curse. Anjana is said to have performed intense prayers lasting twelve years to Rudra to bear a child. After he was pleased by her devotion, Rudra granted them the son they sought. As per Drik Panchang, it is believed that Hanuman was born at Sunrise. On the day of Hanuman Hanuman Jayanti, temples start spiritual discourses at dawn before Sunrise and stop it after Sunrise.

The significance of this day lies in Lord Hanuman's virtues, such as loyalty, courage, selflessness. Devotees also believe that Hanuman protects them from all evil.

Hanuman Jayanti during Chaitra Purnima is the most popular one in North Indian states. However, Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is celebrated for 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanti is known as Hanumath Jayanthi and observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. In Gregorian calendar Tamil Hanuman Jayanti falls in January or December. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month. The day is popularly known as Hanuman Vratam, as per Drik Panchang.

Hanuman Jayanti Muhurat:

Hanuman Jayanti will be obsered on Thursday ie. 6 April 2023.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:19 am on 5 April , 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:04 am on 6 April, 2023

As per Drik Panchang, here are the shubh muhurat timings:

06:06 am-07:40 am

12:24 pm-01:58 pm,

1:58 pm-03:33 pm

5:07 pm-06:42 pm

6:42 pm-8:07 pm

On April 7, 12:23 am-01:49 am

04:39 am-06:05 am

Hanuman Jayanti celebration:

Devotees celebrate this day by visiting the Hanuman temple while some also offer sindoor to Lord Hanuman. Some devotees also observe fast on this day. Children can also watch the animated version of Lord Hanuman movie showcasing the story of Ramayana.