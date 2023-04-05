Hanuman Jayanti 2023: See date, history, significance, muhurat timings here

Hanuman's mother Anjana was an Apsara and was born on earth due to a curse. After she gave birth to Hanuman, she was redeemed from the curse. Anjana is said to have performed intense prayers lasting twelve years to Rudra to bear a child. After he was pleased by her devotion, Rudra granted them the son they sought. As per Drik Panchang, it is believed that Hanuman was born at Sunrise. On the day of Hanuman Hanuman Jayanti, temples start spiritual discourses at dawn before Sunrise and stop it after Sunrise.