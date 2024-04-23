Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; Avoid THESE routes today
Traffic restrictions and diversions in place for Hanuman Jayanti celebrations at Hanuman Mandir on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Delhi. No parking on specified roads, diversions at key points, and advised routes to avoid congestion.
The Delhi traffic police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of Hanuman Jayanti, providing guidance for commuters to ensure a hassle-free journey.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message