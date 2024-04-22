When will Hanuman Jayanti 2024 be celebrated? All you need to know
Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, known for his devotion to Lord Rama.
Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival honouring the birth of Lord Hanuman, a god and hero from the Ramayana. This festival falls on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman, the son of Anjana and Kesari, is also called Vanara God, Bajrangbali, and Vayu Dev. Known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and Sita, Hanuman is also referred to as Anjaneya.