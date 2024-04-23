Hanuman Jayanti 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “I extend my best wishes to my family members across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. The dedication of Pavanputra will always remain an inspiration for all Ram bhakts. I wish that with his blessings, the resolution of a developed India gets new energy. Jai Bajrangbali!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on X where he prayed for strength and wisdom in everyone's life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Happy Shri Hanuman Janmotsav to everyone. May Bajrangbali provide strength, wisdom, prudence and long life to all of you," he said.

BJP National President JP Nadda said, “I wish all the people of the country a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. I pray that Hanuman, the son of the wind, will fill everyone's life with strength, wisdom and knowledge."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will visit Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The President will be greeted with a traditional welcome by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan. The President will also join the congregation for Harinam Sankirtan and Bhajan and perform the world-renowned Ganga Aarti with HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji alongside the Parmarth Gurukul Rishikumars and pilgrims from across India and the world.

Hanuman Jayanti, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra and also known as Chaitra Poornima, celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this special day, devotees worldwide observe fasting and offer puja (prayers and rituals) to the deity. They chant Hanuman Mantras to seek blessings from Sankatmochan, another name for Lord Hanuman, and to strengthen their spiritual bond with him.

