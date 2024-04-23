Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Wishes, quotes to share with your family, friends

Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the revered figures in the Ramayana epic. The day is observed in various ways across India, with customs differing by region, season, and local traditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The auspicious times (shubh muhurat) for performing puja on Hanuman Jayanti are from 10:41 AM to 1:57 PM, 3:35 PM to 5:13 PM, and 8:13 PM to 9:35 PM.

The Purnima Tithi starts at 3:25 AM on April 23, 2024, and ends at 5:18 AM on April 24, 2024. It is common for devotees to hold elaborate ceremonies, including special prayers, singing hymns, and offering items to Lord Hanuman as part of the celebration.

The offerings and rituals reflect the unique customs of each locality, with many people donating food and clothing to the needy as part of the festivities.

Here are some heartfelt wishes for Hanuman Jayanti:

May the blessings of Lord Hanuman bring you strength, courage, and wisdom on this auspicious day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman guide you through life's challenges and grant you success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

On this Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with the devotion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. May his spirit inspire you to achieve greatness.

Sending you warm wishes for Hanuman Jayanti. May this day bring you joy, prosperity, and harmony in your life.

Wishing you a joyful Hanuman Jayanti filled with devotion and spiritual growth. May Lord Hanuman’s blessings always be with you and your loved ones.

Hanuman is highly worshipped for his extraordinary power and strength, and he is thought to be able to accomplish anything, even tasks that appear impossible to others. Hanuman is known by various names, including Maruti Nandan, Bajrangbali, Pawan Putra, Veer Hanuman, Sundar (a name given by his mother during his childhood), and Sankat Mochan, the remover of all troubles for his devotees.

