Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees flock temples in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Jaipur | Watch videos

Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on Purnima Tithi, is a day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It falls on April 12 and observed on Pana Sankranti in the eastern state of Odisha coinciding with the Odia New Year. He is revered as a symbol of strength, courage, overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth. Devotees arrived at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi to take blessings.