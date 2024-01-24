'Hanuman Ji himself...': Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust says after monkey enters sanctum sanctorum
In a ‘beautiful incident’ at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated temple on Tuesday evening, went near the Utsav idol, and left without creating any trouble, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.
Lord Hanuman is regarded as a devout disciple of Lord Ram.
It is important to note that the old idol of Ram Lalla, which was earlier kept in a makeshift shrine, is now being referred to as 'Utsav idol'. It has also been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram Lalla temple.
The incident happened a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the grand temple took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among other dignitaries.
Around five lakh devotees visited the temple on the first day after the gates opened for the public on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported adding that nearly 3 lakh people paid obeisance to Ram Lalla till Wednesday afternoon.
