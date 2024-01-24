 'Hanuman Ji himself...': Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust says after monkey enters sanctum sanctorum | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ News / India/  'Hanuman Ji himself...': Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust says after monkey enters sanctum sanctorum
Back Back

'Hanuman Ji himself...': Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust says after monkey enters sanctum sanctorum

 Livemint , Written By Deepak Upadhyay

In a ‘beautiful incident’ at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated temple on Tuesday evening, went near the Utsav idol, and left without creating any trouble, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The idol of Ram Lalla a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Photo: PTI)Premium
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The idol of Ram Lalla a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Photo: PTI)

In a “beautiful incident" at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated temple on Tuesday evening, went near the Utsav idol, and left without creating any trouble, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly) in Hindi, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the incident and said that at around 5.50 pm a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate, and went near the Utsav idol. The concerned security personnel ran towards the monkey fearing that it might drop the idol on the ground.

Also Read | How to make online donations to Ayodhya Ram Temple via Paytm, GooglePay?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said security personnel deployed there felt as if Lord Hanuman himself had come for a darshan of Ram Lalla, the child Ram deity consecrated at the temple on Monday.

The temple trust shared the incident, which took place on Tuesday night, on its official 'X' handle.

Also Read | Ram Lalla to be called 'Balak Ram'; 5 things to know about Ayodhya Ram Mandir

"A beautiful incident happened in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday. At around 5.50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and reached near the 'Utsav idol'. The security personnel posted outside ran towards the monkey thinking that it might drop the idol on the ground.

"But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, it ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, it moved towards the east and passed through the crowd of visitors and went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel said that for them it is as if Hanuman ji himself had come to see Ram Lalla," the temple trust posted.

Also Read | Ram Temple Inauguration: Ambanis give 2.51 crore donation to Ram Mandir Trust

Lord Hanuman is regarded as a devout disciple of Lord Ram.

It is important to note that the old idol of Ram Lalla, which was earlier kept in a makeshift shrine, is now being referred to as 'Utsav idol'. It has also been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram Lalla temple.

Also Read | Ayodhya: How govt plans to put 'the Land of Shree Ram' on world tourism map

The incident happened a day after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the grand temple took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among other dignitaries.

Around five lakh devotees visited the temple on the first day after the gates opened for the public on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported adding that nearly 3 lakh people paid obeisance to Ram Lalla till Wednesday afternoon. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 07:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App