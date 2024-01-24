In a “beautiful incident" at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated temple on Tuesday evening, went near the Utsav idol, and left without creating any trouble, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly) in Hindi, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared the incident and said that at around 5.50 pm a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate, and went near the Utsav idol. The concerned security personnel ran towards the monkey fearing that it might drop the idol on the ground.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said security personnel deployed there felt as if Lord Hanuman himself had come for a darshan of Ram Lalla, the child Ram deity consecrated at the temple on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temple trust shared the incident, which took place on Tuesday night, on its official 'X' handle.

"A beautiful incident happened in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday. At around 5.50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and reached near the 'Utsav idol'. The security personnel posted outside ran towards the monkey thinking that it might drop the idol on the ground.

"But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, it ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, it moved towards the east and passed through the crowd of visitors and went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel said that for them it is as if Hanuman ji himself had come to see Ram Lalla," the temple trust posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lord Hanuman is regarded as a devout disciple of Lord Ram.

It is important to note that the old idol of Ram Lalla, which was earlier kept in a makeshift shrine, is now being referred to as 'Utsav idol'. It has also been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram Lalla temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident happened a day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the grand temple took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat among other dignitaries.

Around five lakh devotees visited the temple on the first day after the gates opened for the public on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported adding that nearly 3 lakh people paid obeisance to Ram Lalla till Wednesday afternoon.

