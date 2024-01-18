Union Minister for Sports and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur met the team of the successful movie HanuMan and commended their “captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm". Anurag Thakur also praised the Prashanth Varma directed HanuMan movie calling it a “cinematic Masterpiece". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake.", Anurag Thakur wrote.

The union minister took to microblogging site X to express his feelings upon meeting the team of HanuMan. Earlier, on Tuesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (CP) in the national capital, in response to PM Modi's call. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“#HANUMAN the film is a cinematic masterpiece with captivating scenes depicting our sanatan dharm! The CGI and VFX in the movie were the icing on the cake. I commend the makers of the film; their hard work was clearly visible. Well done @PrasanthVarma, @tejasajja123, @Niran_Reddy and the whole team for making this fantastic movie !" Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

The emphasis on “our Sanatan Dharm" for a Telegu movie by BJP leader Anurag Thakur evidently hinted at the debate started by Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhyanidhi Stalin, when he hit out at the BJP.

Udhayanidhi Stalin called for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma', as he said, it was "against social justice and equality". "Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or coronavirus. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana," he had said."Rather than opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatan is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," Stalin said, who is a minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the ruling DMK government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, with the party's IT cell head Amit Malviya saying that Stalin's statement was "eerily similar" to Hitler's views about Jews

HanuMan ( also marketed as Hanuman ) is an Indian Telugu- language superhero film written and directed by Prashanth Varma. Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the film stars Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai in lead roles.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, "HanuMan" marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), which will be followed by Adhira. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HanuMan", fronted by Teja Sajja, has earned ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film released on 12 January, 2024, Friday.

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

