‘Hanuman stronger than Superman, Arjuna better than Batman’: Chandrababu Naidu | Watch

Calling Indian epic characters stronger than Hollywood superheroes, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the youth to learn about Lord Ram, Krishna and Ram Rajya.

“Lord Hanuman’s strength surpasses that of Superman, Arjuna was a greater warrior than Iron Man or Batman,” Naidu said speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at Tirupati’s National Sanskrit University, Naidu on 26 December.

Superman is a fictional superhero created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, first appearing in DC Comics’ Action Comics #1 in 1938. Batman is a fictional superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, first appearing in DC Comics’ Detective Comics #27 in 1939. The characters have inspired several Hollywood movies.

Naidu is known for advocating information technology and artificial intelligence. He recently announced that his government would award ₹100 crore to any scientist from Andhra Pradesh who wins a Nobel Prize for work in quantum science.

In his speech on Friday at the National Sanskrit University event attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Naidu called upon parents, teachers and society to instil knowledge of India’s epics and cultural heritage among children and youth, instead of limiting them to Western superhero narratives. The TDP chief said India’s mythological heroes embody far greater values, strength and ideals than fictional characters like Spider-Man, Batman or Superman.

“Lord Rama remains the ultimate symbol of righteousness, with Ram Rajya representing ideal governance,” Naidu said.

The chief minister urged people to teach children about the greatness of Hindu gods Krishna and Lord Shiva, and the lessons from the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

“These epics “are more profound than even popular films like Avatar,” he said.

The seventh edition of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan is being held at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati from December 26 to 29.

Population planning for India's future Naidu also emphasised the importance of population planning for India's future, calling for couples to ideally have three children.

Echoing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Naidu stressed that population focus is key to India's long-term growth.

"From India, 4-5 crore people are outside India. If you go to any country today, the highest per capita income is among the Indians there. As Mohan Bhagwat ji has always said that every couple should have three children. This is very important. If we focus on population, 2047 and centuries beyond, it will be only India which will dominate," CM Naidu said.

Bhagwat, had in August said that every Indian citizen should consider having three children, noting that population growth can serve as both an asset and a burden, but a stable birth rate will help keep the population in check while maintaining an acceptable level.