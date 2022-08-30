‘Happily Married’ is an oxymoron: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares hilarious post

‘Happily Married’ is an oxymoron: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares hilarious post2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a billionaire entrepreneur who founded 'India's largest biopharmaceutical company' Biocon.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a billionaire entrepreneur who founded 'India's largest biopharmaceutical company' Biocon.
“English is a funny language," says a post shared by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The Twitter post about the English language focuses on oxymorons, which are combinations of words that have opposite meanings. Here are the examples that the billionaire entrepreneur shared.
“English is a funny language," says a post shared by Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The Twitter post about the English language focuses on oxymorons, which are combinations of words that have opposite meanings. Here are the examples that the billionaire entrepreneur shared.
Clearly misunderstood, act naturally, exact estimate, found missing and small crowd are some of the examples. The list also includes fully empty, exact estimate, pretty ugly, only choice, seriously funny and original copies. However, the “mother of all" example is “Happily Married", says the post. Publisher Meru Gokhale adds to the post, “‘Fat chance’ and ‘slim chance’ both mean the same thing!"
Clearly misunderstood, act naturally, exact estimate, found missing and small crowd are some of the examples. The list also includes fully empty, exact estimate, pretty ugly, only choice, seriously funny and original copies. However, the “mother of all" example is “Happily Married", says the post. Publisher Meru Gokhale adds to the post, “‘Fat chance’ and ‘slim chance’ both mean the same thing!"
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known for sharing interesting insights from her Twitter handle. She earlier shared a report of a study that says addiction to news can harm one's mental and physical health.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known for sharing interesting insights from her Twitter handle. She earlier shared a report of a study that says addiction to news can harm one's mental and physical health.
A study found that people who have a compulsive need to constantly check the news are more likely to experience physical illness, stress, and worry. The report was released in the Health Communication Journal.
A study found that people who have a compulsive need to constantly check the news are more likely to experience physical illness, stress, and worry. The report was released in the Health Communication Journal.
Reading unpleasant news can briefly leave us feeling helpless and distressed for many people. Others may experience serious negative effects on their mental and physical health as a result of being exposed to a 24-hour news cycle of constantly changing events.
Reading unpleasant news can briefly leave us feeling helpless and distressed for many people. Others may experience serious negative effects on their mental and physical health as a result of being exposed to a 24-hour news cycle of constantly changing events.
According to these new findings, published on August 28, those who have a high level of news addiction report "significantly greater physical ill-being".
According to these new findings, published on August 28, those who have a high level of news addiction report "significantly greater physical ill-being".
In the garage of her rented home in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon in 1978, "India's largest biopharmaceutical company" started with a seed investment of ₹10,000.
In the garage of her rented home in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw launched Biocon in 1978, "India's largest biopharmaceutical company" started with a seed investment of ₹10,000.