Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi marks the first day of the month of Baisakh as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is traditionally celebrated every year on 13 or 14 April.
Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, represents the vibrant culture of Punjab and North India. As per the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Baisakhi marks the first day of the month of Baisakh. Traditionally, the harvest festival is celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. It is also the beginning of the Sikh New Year based on the solar calendar and is considered a highly auspicious day among several communities in the country. Baisakhi brings people together to celebrate the blessings of nature and the bountiful harvest.