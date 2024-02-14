Basant Panchami 2024: Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is marked in several states of India. It is celebrated to worship the Goddess Saraswati. This year the Basant Panchami festival will be celebrated on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Hindu mythology, Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, education, and information. It is believed that praying to Goddess Saraswati with dedication and devotion can help illuminate the path of knowledge.

Today, devotees are celebrating Basant Panchami by taking a holy dip and offering prayers at Dadhashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Basant Panchami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Happy Basant Panchami 2024! Wishes, quotes, and messages to send your loved ones - May this spring season bring an abundance of wisdom and luck to you and your family. Happy Basant Panchami.

- This Saraswati Puja, let us pray for fulfilment, not wealth. Happiness, not money. And knowledge, not greed. Happy Basant Panchami.

- Wear your best yellow attire, and fly your favourite kite higher in the sky today. Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- As the vibrant colors of spring paint the world anew, may your life be adorned with the hues of prosperity and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami!

- Let the melodies of Saraswati's veena resonate in your heart, guiding you towards the path of knowledge and enlightenment. Happy Basant Panchami!

- Like the gentle stream flowing with knowledge, may your life be enriched with wisdom and understanding. Happy Basant Panchami! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Wishing everyone a colorful and prosperous Basant Panchami! May this auspicious day bring forth wisdom, success, and happiness.

- On this sacred day of Basant Panchami, may the goddess Saraswati bless us with knowledge, creativity, and inspiration. Happy Saraswati Puja!

- At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge and Maa Saraswati's blessings. Happy Basant Panchami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Basant Panchami is a time for getting together with loved ones to welcome the beautiful time of spring and bid goodbye to old sorrows. Happy Saraswati Puja.

