Celebrations were in full swing as veteran actor Chiranjeevi marked his 68th birthday in grand style. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi delighted his fans by revealing his upcoming film project, Mega 157, promising a unique cinematic experience. The collaboration pairs him with filmmaker Vassishta, raising anticipation for a captivating fantasy tale that will showcase the actor's charisma on the silver screen once again.

On his birthday, Chiranjeevi's son actor Ram Charan - known for movies like RRR - shared a cute pic of Megastar holding his granddaughter.

Fans of the megastar had reason to rejoice on August 22, as the news of Mega 157 broke on Chiranjeevi's birthday. The official announcement arrived through a striking poster shared by UV Creations, the production house behind the venture. With this film, expectations are sky-high, considering it's touted to be the most lavish project in Chiranjeevi's illustrious career.

Mega 157 is set to be an opulent cinematic spectacle, meticulously crafted under the aegis of V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy, the visionary minds at UV Creations.

Chiranjeevi's previous outing, 'Bhola Shankar', directed by Meher Ramesh, garnered mixed responses from audiences and critics alike after its release on August 11. Despite boasting a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film faced a lukewarm reception in theatres. However, hope lies ahead as the movie is set to make its digital premiere on Netflix. Media reports suggest that the OTT giant has bought the rights of the film for ₹50 crore.

The entertainment industry is abuzz with speculation about 'Bhola Shankar' finding a new home on Netflix, offering audiences another chance to engage with the film in a different setting. While the official confirmation is still awaited, media reports suggest that the movie could hit the streaming platform as early as September 2023.