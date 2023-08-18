2) GST Council Meeting: The Union cabinet cleared the legislative changes needed to implement the GST Council’s decision to ensure that 28% GST is paid on the full value of amounts deposited by players for betting on online games, casinos, and horse races. During the monsoon session, FM Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha that it is anticipated that the levy of 28% GST on the full face value of bets, as recommended by the 50th GST Council meeting, will result in the increase of revenue from current levels.

