Happy Birthday PM Modi: Dalai Lama, Putin, Rahul Gandhi, others extend greetings

The 16-day long celebration, called Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight), has begun today, September 17 and will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Leaders across the world greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday as he turns 72-years-old on Saturday. After attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister landed in the national capital this morning. While PM Modi has a packed scheduled with four different events at various places, the BJP is celebrating his birthday as ‘sewa diwas’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Leaders across the world greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday as he turns 72-years-old on Saturday. After attending the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister landed in the national capital this morning. While PM Modi has a packed scheduled with four different events at various places, the BJP is celebrating his birthday as ‘sewa diwas’.
The 16-day long celebration, called Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight), has begun today, September 17 and will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.
The 16-day long celebration, called Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight), has begun today, September 17 and will conclude on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.
Wishes pour in for PM Modi on his 72nd birthday
PM Modi, on the sidelines of SCO summit, received in-person birthday wishes from global leaders, and dignitaries who have attended the key geopolitical event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wishes pour in for PM Modi on his 72nd birthday
PM Modi, on the sidelines of SCO summit, received in-person birthday wishes from global leaders, and dignitaries who have attended the key geopolitical event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished “all the best" to his “dear friend" Prime Minister Modi as the two leaders held talks at the SCO summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished “all the best" to his “dear friend" Prime Minister Modi as the two leaders held talks at the SCO summit.
“I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now," Putin said.
“I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday. As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now," Putin said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a one-line greeting on his official Twitter handle for PM Modi. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a one-line greeting on his official Twitter handle for PM Modi. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a photo with PM Modi and wrote, “May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead."
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a photo with PM Modi and wrote, “May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead."
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 72nd birthday. He wished for Prime Minister's good and healthy life.
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister also extended greetings to PM Modi on his 72nd birthday. He wished for Prime Minister's good and healthy life.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama wrote a birthday message on his official Twitter handle for Prime Minister Modi. “On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama wrote a birthday message on his official Twitter handle for Prime Minister Modi. “On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health," he tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Popular Singer Kailash Kher posted a video featuring short clips of PM Modi at different places, to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’ as he turns 72 today.
Popular Singer Kailash Kher posted a video featuring short clips of PM Modi at different places, to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’ as he turns 72 today.
President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign carried out by PM Modi would continue under his leadership.
President Droupadi Murmu said she hoped the nation-building campaign carried out by PM Modi would continue under his leadership.
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," the President tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," the President tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him the “creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant ‘New India'", and “a symbol of service and dedication".
On his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him the “creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant ‘New India'", and “a symbol of service and dedication".
“The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after Independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock," Shah wrote.
“The life of the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant New India @narendramodi is a symbol of service and dedication. For the first time after Independence, by giving their rights to crores of poor, Modi has instilled a sense of hope and faith in them. Today every section of the country is standing with Modi like a rock," Shah wrote.
Other ministers including Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnvais, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended their wishes to PM Modi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Other ministers including Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnvais, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended their wishes to PM Modi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This year, using NaMo app, anyone can send their wishes to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app. The application has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and ‘Gift of Seva’ which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.
This year, using NaMo app, anyone can send their wishes to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app. The application has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and ‘Gift of Seva’ which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.