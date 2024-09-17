PM Modi turns 74: How will PM Narendra Modi celebrate his birthday today? Check here

From celebrating the day as ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to offering special discounts, shopkeepers, local leaders, and other admirers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are opting for different ways to celebrate his birthday. Those wondering how PM Modi will celebrate his birthday, here are the key highlights of PM Modi's birthday schedule.

PM Modi birthday schedule PM Modi's 74th birthday will be marked with his visit to Odisha and the inauguration of key welfare schemes, including ‘Subhadra Yojana’. Additionally, he will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School of Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi Odisha visit today PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport on Tuesday, September 17, and will begin his visit to the city by proceeding towards the Gadakana area near Sainik School.

He is likely to interact with PM Awas beneficiaries during his stay in the slum. Later in the day, he would leave for Janata Maidan to launch the Subhadra Yojana. Ahead of PM Modi's visit in the city, the routes from the airport to Janata Maidan and Gadakana have been declared as no-flying zones. In addition to the Subhadra scheme's launch, PM Modi will unveil a host of infrastructure projects on Tuesday, September 17.

PM Modi birthday schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive at Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10.50 am, reported PTI. Later he would proceed to Gadkana village to interact with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

After his short stay in the village, he is scheduled to arrive at Janata Maidan around 12 pm. In addition to the launch of Subhadra scheme, PM Modi will inaugurate railway projects worth ₹2,871 crore and highway projects worth ₹1,000 crore, reported PTI citing officials.

PM Modi would depart from Odisha for Delhi around 1:15 pm.

