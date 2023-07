Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra: Top movies in Desi Girl's Bollywood career

Priyanka Chopra, often known as Desi Girl because ... morePriyanka Chopra, often known as Desi Girl because of being a part of a popular song of the same name from Dostana (2008), turns 41 today. Let's take a look at some of the top movies of her career.

1/12Aitraaz (2004), Directors: Abbas-Mustan

2/12Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Director: David Dhawan

3/12Dostana (2008), Directors: Tarun Mansukhani, Collin D'Cunha

4/12Fashion (2008), Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

5/127 Khoon Maaf (2011), Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

6/12Don 2 (2011), Director: Farhan Akhtar

7/12Barfi (2012), Director: Anurag Basu

8/12Mary Kom (2014), Director: Omung Kumar

9/12Bajirao Mastani (2015), Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

10/12Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Director: Zoya Akhtar

11/12The Sky is Pink (2019), Director: Shonali Bose