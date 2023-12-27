Happy Birthday, Salman Khan: A look at Bhai's net worth; earnings from films, Bigg Boss and more
Salman Khan, the beloved Bollywood actor known as 'Bhai', is celebrating his 58th birthday. With a net worth of over ₹2,900 crore, Khan earns an estimated ₹220 crore annually and ₹16 crore monthly.
Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today i.e. on 27 December. Salman Khan, famously known as ‘Bhai’ meaning brother is the most loved actor among fans and has dominated the box office with countless hits.
