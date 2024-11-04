Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 10 wishes, significance, shubh muhurat, puja, sunrise-sunset time and more

Chhath Puja, linked to Lord Rama and Sita's worship of Surya, symbolises prosperity and well-being. Celebrated in Kartik, it is observed across India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Check shubh muhurat, puja, sunrise and sunset time here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published4 Nov 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Chhath Puja 2024: Rooted in Hindu mythology, Chhath Puja celebrates the Sun God and symbolises prosperity and health.
Chhath Puja 2024: Rooted in Hindu mythology, Chhath Puja celebrates the Sun God and symbolises prosperity and health.(PTI)

Chhath Puja 2024: A festival dedicated to the Sun God, Chhath Puja is known by various names, such as Chhath Parva, Chhath, Chhathi, Dala Chhath, and Surya Shasthi, among others. However, the essence of the festivities remains the same, which is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm across India, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam and in Maithili-speaking countries like Mauritius.

The festival dedicated to the worship of the sixth form of Devi Prakriti Chhathi Maiya, in addition to Lord Surya, is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, according to the Hindu calendar.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2024: Know exact date, muhurat timings, significance & more

Time and date

The sunset and sunrise timings of the four days of the festival is given below as listed out by Drik Panchang.

DaySunrise timeSunset timeDate
Nahay Khay6:36 am5:33 pmNovember 5
Lohanda and Kharna6:37 am5:32 pmNovember 6
Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya6:38 am5:32 pmNovember 7
Usha Arghya or Parana Day6:38 am5:31 pmNovember 8

Chhath Puja 2024 timings

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:41 am on November 7, 2024

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 12:34 am on November 8, 2024

Chhath Puja timings - 6:38 am to 5:32 am

Also Read | Chhath Puja: Railways running 195 special trains in 13 days from Delhi; details

Wishes

Here are 10 wishes to make Chhath Puja special this year:

Let's all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, prosperity and success in life. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein.

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Aapke or aapke parivar ko Chhath Puja ki dher saari shubh kamnayein.

Chhath Puja ke paavan parva par, karo milke Surya Dev ko pranam aur bolo sukh shanti dey apaar. Happy Chhath Puja.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Pollution: Toxic foam in Yamuna raises concerns ahead of Chhath Puja

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja.

On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Maiya ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!

Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama and his wife Sita observed a fast together and offered puja to Lord Surya in the month of Kartik in Shukla Paksha during their coronation. It is believed that Chhath Puja became an important festival since then and the Sun's energy came to symbolise prosperity, well-being and a cure against diseases.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHappy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 10 wishes, significance, shubh muhurat, puja, sunrise-sunset time and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.90
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.1 (-4.21%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.95
    03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-1.84%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,302.00
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.1 (-2.77%)

    Tata Motors share price

    824.10
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -19.5 (-2.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Federal Bank share price

    204.15
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,252.35
    03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -11.65 (-0.92%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.85
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -33.4 (-2.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,876.70
    03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -286 (-9.04%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.89
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.56 (-6.63%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    614.70
    03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.85 (-6.23%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,886.35
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -184.55 (-6.01%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,123.00
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    280.9 (5.8%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    358.85
    03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    18.55 (5.45%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,630.70
    03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    81.1 (5.23%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,323.35
    03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    361.55 (3.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.