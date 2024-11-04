Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 10 wishes, significance, shubh muhurat, puja, sunrise-sunset time and more

Chhath Puja 2024: A festival dedicated to the Sun God, Chhath Puja is known by various names, such as Chhath Parva, Chhath, Chhathi, Dala Chhath, and Surya Shasthi, among others. However, the essence of the festivities remains the same, which is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm across India, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam and in Maithili-speaking countries like Mauritius.

The festival dedicated to the worship of the sixth form of Devi Prakriti Chhathi Maiya, in addition to Lord Surya, is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, according to the Hindu calendar.

Time and date

The sunset and sunrise timings of the four days of the festival is given below as listed out by Drik Panchang.

Day Sunrise time Sunset time Date Nahay Khay 6:36 am 5:33 pm November 5 Lohanda and Kharna 6:37 am 5:32 pm November 6 Chhath Puja or Sandhya Arghya 6:38 am 5:32 pm November 7 Usha Arghya or Parana Day 6:38 am 5:31 pm November 8

Chhath Puja 2024 timings

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 12:41 am on November 7, 2024

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 12:34 am on November 8, 2024

Chhath Puja timings - 6:38 am to 5:32 am

Wishes Here are 10 wishes to make Chhath Puja special this year:

Let's all pray to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and ask for blessings, happiness, prosperity and success in life. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein.

Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Aapke or aapke parivar ko Chhath Puja ki dher saari shubh kamnayein.

Chhath Puja ke paavan parva par, karo milke Surya Dev ko pranam aur bolo sukh shanti dey apaar. Happy Chhath Puja.

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja.

On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you.

Chhath Puja is about sincere devotion, perseverance, faith, and one's belief. May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life. Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Maiya ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!