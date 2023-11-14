Happy Children's Day 2023! Wishes and messages to share with your lovely kids on ‘Bal Diwas’
Children's Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated across India on November 14 to honor India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru every year.
Children's Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated across India on November 14 to honor India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru every year. Also known as Chacha Nehru, his devotion to children and the healing power of developing young minds was so powerful that his birthday ‘November 14’ is celebrated as Children's Day in the country.