Children's Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated across India on November 14 to honor India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru every year.

Children's Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated across India on November 14 to honor India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru every year. Also known as Chacha Nehru, his devotion to children and the healing power of developing young minds was so powerful that his birthday ‘November 14’ is celebrated as Children's Day in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and rights. He believed in an inclusive education system and that a nation could only prosper. His vision stressed the importance of children as the future of the country and foundation of the society. In 1955, he established the Children's Film Society India to represent Indian children.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes celebrate Children's Day with great fanfare and enthusiasm. Various events including cultural programs, competitions, and games are organized to create a festive atmosphere for kids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Children's Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to your kids 1) The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun!

2) May the innocence of the smile and purity of the hearts will remain the same. Wishing a joyful children’s day to every kid out there.

3) Children are the precious gift of gods to us. Happy children’s day to every kid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

5) Happy Children’s Day to all the little superheroes in our lives! May your days be filled with laughter and your dreams take flight.

Also Read: All you need to know about Children's Day 6) Every child is a star in their own right, shining with potential and curiosity. Happy Children’s Day to the bright stars of our world! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) The earth relieves its innocence through the smiles of children. A warm children’s day to every kid out there.

8) Wishing all the wonderful kids out there a day filled with love, happiness, and endless fun! Happy Children's Day!

9) To the bundles of energy and endless possibilities, Happy Children's Day! Keep shining and spreading your magic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10) Childhood is a treasure chest of memories. Let’s create magical moments for our little ones. Happy Children’s Day

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.