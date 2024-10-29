Happy Choti Diwali 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, images, and GIFs to share with your loved ones

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi it is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha, Kartik (Fourteenth day during the waning phase of the Moon in the month of Kartik).
According to panchang, Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the same day of the English Calendar. Diwali and Chhoti Diwali are falling on October 31, this year. Interestingly, Naraka Chaturdashi marks the triumph of Lord Krishna's consort, Satyabhama, over a demon named Narakasura.
According to Hindu mythology, the three-day Abhyang Snan starts on this day. It is believed that people who do Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak. Til (i.e. sesame) oil should be used for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan. Narak Chaturdashi Day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.
Here’s a collection of Choti Diwali messages and quotes to share with your loved ones
