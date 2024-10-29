Happy Choti Diwali 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, images, and GIFs to share with your loved ones

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi it is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha, Kartik. Here’s a collection of Choti Diwali messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Published29 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi it is the second day of the five-day-long Diwali festival. It is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha, Kartik (Fourteenth day during the waning phase of the Moon in the month of Kartik). 

According to panchang, Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the same day of the English Calendar. Diwali and Chhoti Diwali are falling on October 31, this year. Interestingly, Naraka Chaturdashi marks the triumph of Lord Krishna's consort, Satyabhama, over a demon named Narakasura. 

According to Hindu mythology, the three-day Abhyang Snan starts on this day. It is believed that people who do Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak. Til (i.e. sesame) oil should be used for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan. Narak Chaturdashi Day is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas.

Here’s a collection of Choti Diwali messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2024 wishes

  • A very Happy Choti Diwali to you and your family
  • Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with laughter and love.
  • Let the goodness of Choti Diwali brighten your world.
  • Happy Choti Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones.
  • May the sparkle of Choti Diwali ignite your dreams and aspirations. Happy Choti Diwali!
  • May your world be filled with happiness. Wishing you a joyous Diwali celebration!
  • Wishing you all a very Happy Choti Diwali 2024
  • Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil with a heart full of love and light. Happy Choti Diwali 2024
  • May this Diwali bring new opportunities and renewed energy to achieve your goals. Happy Choti Diwali!"
  • Sending warm Choti Diwali wishes to you and your family. May your home be filled with joy, harmony and the sparkle of success!
  • Here's wishing you and your loved ones ahead of Chhoti Diwali.
  • Happy and blissful Chhoti Diwali to you and your family.
  • To the brightest lights in my life - my family. May this Diwali bring us even closer together. Happy Diwali!"

Happy Choti Diwali 2024 messages

  • Here's wishing you and your family, a very Happy Choti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi. Stay blessed and happy.
  • On the auspicious occasion of Choti Diwali, here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family.
  • May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings, good health and wealth on the day of Choti Diwali — Happy Naraka Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones.
  • As we rejoice in the Choti Diwali celebrations, may the festival of lights illuminate your path towards greater heights and fill your heart with love and compassion.
  • As we celebrate Choti Diwali, may new colours and energy fill your life. May every moment be filled with joy. Warm wishes for a beautiful Choti Diwali!
  • Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life…. Wishing you a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!
  • May the light of the lamps illuminate your life, may Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless your home, and may prosperity always be with you. Happy Choti Diwali!
  • On this sacred occasion, may new colours, energy, and happiness fill your life. Wishing you a joyful Choti Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2024 quotes

  • May the good triumph over the evil - This Chhoti Diwali celebrate the goodness in this world. Happy Choti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi.
  • Let's bask in the luminescent magic of Choti Diwali and spread positivity, love, and happiness all around.
  • The radiance of Choti Diwali illuminates the soul, bringing love, light, and happiness into our lives.
  • Choti Diwali is a gentle reminder of the goodness within us and the light that guides our way, even in the darkest times.
  • May this festive season fill your life with joy, peace, goodness, wealth, good health and prosperity — happy Chhoti Diwali to you.
  • May Chhoti Diwali, fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy. May you have a sparking Naraka Chaturdashi!
  • May there be no shortage of happiness in your life and may you be showered with a bounty — happy Choti Diwali to you and your family
  • May your life be as bright as Diwali every day, every night sparkling, and every moment filled with joy. Happy Diwali!
  • May the lamps always glow, and may your life be filled with showers of joy. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi always be with you. Happy Diwali!

Happy Choti Diwali 2024 Images

 

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Happy Choti Diwali 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, images, and GIFs to share with your loved ones

