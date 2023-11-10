Happy Dhanteras 2023! Wishes, messages,and quotes to share with your friends and family
Happy Dhanteras 2023! Dhanteras marks the celebration of wealth and prosperity and the beginning of Diwali festivities.
Happy Dhanteras 2023! Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, celebrating spiritual triumph. The word "Dhanteras" is derived from "Dhan," which means wealth, and "Teras," which refers to the 13th day of the lunar fortnight. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, Lord Kubera, the treasurer of the gods, and Lord Dhanvantrari, the God of Ayurveda and health. Devotees light oil lamps and offer prayers to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and well-being.