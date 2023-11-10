Happy Dhanteras 2023! Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, celebrating spiritual triumph. The word "Dhanteras" is derived from "Dhan," which means wealth, and "Teras," which refers to the 13th day of the lunar fortnight. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, Lord Kubera, the treasurer of the gods, and Lord Dhanvantrari, the God of Ayurveda and health. Devotees light oil lamps and offer prayers to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and well-being.

Also Read: Dhanteras 2023: 5 smart ways of investing in gold this festive season

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the churning of the cosmic ocean, bringing with her wealth and prosperity. To welcome her, homes and businesses are adorned with rangoli and diyas (oil lamps). People purchase gold, silver, and utensils, symbolising the acquisition of wealth and the blessings of the deities. Additionally, the worship of Lord Dhanvantrari signifies the importance of good health and well-being in one's life.

Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones

1.May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with wealth and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

2. Wishing you a Dhanteras full of joy, happiness, and the blessings of Lord Kubera. Have a prosperous year ahead.

3. On this Dhanteras, may your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

4. As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved, and your dreams turn into reality. Happy Dhanteras!

5. May Lord Dhanvantrari bless you with good health and well-being. Happy Dhanteras 2023

6. Dhanteras is an occasion to buy new things and make beautiful memories. Happy Dhanteras to you and your loved ones.

7. On this auspicious day, may your wealth multiply, and your troubles disappear. Happy Dhanteras!

8. Dhanteras is a reminder to be grateful for the wealth we have and to share it with those in need. Have a blessed Dhanteras!

9. May the glow of diyas and the sounds of bells bring happiness and success to your life. Happy Dhanteras!

10. On Dhanteras, may your life be adorned with the auspicious blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.