Happy Dhanteras 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes and images to share with your loved ones

Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, which celebrates spiritual triumph. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29.
According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi—the goddess of wealth and prosperity—, Lord Kubera— god of wealth— and Lord Dhanvantari— the deity of health and Ayurveda —came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, is worshipped. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.
The best time for Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat on October 29, from 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM.
Here’s a collection of Dhanteras messages and quotes to share with your loved ones during this Diwali season
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess