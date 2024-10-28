According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi—the goddess of wealth and prosperity—, Lord Kubera— god of wealth— and Lord Dhanvantari— the deity of health and Ayurveda —came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari, is worshipped. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.