PM Modi extends greetings to the people on Dhanteras, wishing for health, happiness, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras, a ‘festival of health, happiness and prosperity’. He also wished for the determination of a developed India to get new energy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity." “I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous, and happy so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy," the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm wishes on Dhanteras today, wishing for the country's happiness and good fortune. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on Dhanteras. May this holy festival of Dhanteras bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in everyone's life," Amit Shah said. “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bless you with health and increase happiness and prosperity in your life," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebration, celebrating spiritual triumph. The word "Dhanteras" is derived from "Dhan," which means wealth, and "Teras," which refers to the 13th day of the lunar fortnight.

On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, Lord Kubera, the treasurer of the gods, and Lord Dhanvantrari, the God of Ayurveda and health. Devotees light oil lamps and offer prayers to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and well-being.

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the churning of the cosmic ocean, bringing with her wealth and prosperity. To welcome her, homes and businesses are adorned with rangoli and diyas (oil lamps).

People purchase gold, silver, and utensils, symbolizing the acquisition of wealth and the blessings of the deities. Additionally, the worship of Lord Dhanvantrari signifies the importance of good health and well-being in one's life.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.