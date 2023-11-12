comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai extend Diwali greetings, Apple CEO shares snap clicked by Indian iPhone 15 user
Back Back

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai extend Diwali greetings, Apple CEO shares snap clicked by Indian iPhone 15 user

 Livemint

Happy Diwali: Apple CEO Tim Cook shares snaps clicked by iPhone users, Sundar Pichai answers trending questions of Diwali

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared different photos clicked by iPhone users of Diwali celebration (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Apple CEO Tim Cook shared different photos clicked by iPhone users of Diwali celebration (Getty Images via AFP)

Diwali 2023: Among the jubilant celebration of the festival of lights in the country, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent his Diwali wishes by sharing a photo clicked by an Indian iPhone 15 user, Chandan Khanna.

Also Read: Diwali gifts: Taxable or tax-free? Decoding the rules for a hassle-free festival

Happy Diwali," Tim Cook wrote on X, while sharing the a snap of Diwali celebration clicked by Chandan Khanna. In the picture, people were releasing sky lanterns to celebrate the festival of light.

Also Read: ‘…maybe a week’: Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta compares Diwali break in India with Christmas-New Year holidays in West

The photo was clicked by Chandan Khanna, who is a photojournalist working with news agency AFP. Earlier, he used to live in India. Now he is currently based in Miami, US. In response to Tim Cook's X post, Khanna thanked him for his “constant love and support".

Earlier in October, Tim Cook had highlighted India's rising importance for Apple's growth.He also said that the iPhone maker see a lot of potential in the Indian market for growth as it has “low market share in a large market".

Diwali 2023: Trending questions of the festival

In another X post, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, wished everyone a “Happy Diwali." Along with extending his wishes for Diwali, he emphasised the importance of traditions in the celebration of this festival. Addressing the rising curiosity around different Diwali traditions, Sundar Pichai shared a link of the top trending “why" questions related to Diwali worldwide.

Also Read: Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: Special session to mark Samvat 2080

“Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why" questions worldwide: https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/15674004/," he wrote on X.

The link shared by Pichai included questions like ‘Why oil bath on Diwali,’ ‘Why do we do Rangoli on Diwali’, ‘Why do we light lamps on Diwali’, ‘Why Indians celebrate Diwali,’ etc. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 04:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App