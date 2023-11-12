Happy Diwali: Apple CEO Tim Cook shares snaps clicked by iPhone users, Sundar Pichai answers trending questions of Diwali

Diwali 2023: Among the jubilant celebration of the festival of lights in the country, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent his Diwali wishes by sharing a photo clicked by an Indian iPhone 15 user, Chandan Khanna. "Happy Diwali," Tim Cook wrote on X, while sharing the a snap of Diwali celebration clicked by Chandan Khanna. In the picture, people were releasing sky lanterns to celebrate the festival of light. The photo was clicked by Chandan Khanna, who is a photojournalist working with news agency AFP. Earlier, he used to live in India. Now he is currently based in Miami, US. In response to Tim Cook's X post, Khanna thanked him for his "constant love and support". Earlier in October, Tim Cook had highlighted India's rising importance for Apple's growth.He also said that the iPhone maker see a lot of potential in the Indian market for growth as it has "low market share in a large market". Diwali 2023: Trending questions of the festival In another X post, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, wished everyone a "Happy Diwali." Along with extending his wishes for Diwali, he emphasised the importance of traditions in the celebration of this festival. Addressing the rising curiosity around different Diwali traditions, Sundar Pichai shared a link of the top trending "why" questions related to Diwali worldwide.

“Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why" questions worldwide: https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/15674004/," he wrote on X.

The link shared by Pichai included questions like ‘Why oil bath on Diwali,’ ‘Why do we do Rangoli on Diwali’, ‘Why do we light lamps on Diwali’, ‘Why Indians celebrate Diwali,’ etc.

