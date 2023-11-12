Happy Diwali 2023! Diwali , the much-awaited festival of lights, holds immense significance in Hindu culture and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Diwali typically lasts for five days, during which families come together to clean and decorate their homes, light oil lamps or diyas, and exchange gifts and sweets. The lighting of lamps signifies the triumph of knowledge over ignorance and the dispelling of darkness, bringing forth a sense of hope and positivity.

Also Read: Diwali 2023: Check Shubh muhurat, Lakshmi pooja timings in your cities here

The celebration of Diwali also carries cultural and social significance, as it fosters unity and strengthens relationships among families and communities. It is a time for forgiveness, generosity, and the renewal of friendships. Diwali is marked by colourful rangolis, decorations, and lights, creating a festive atmosphere that extends beyond the borders of India. People also worship various deities during Diwali, with different regions having their own unique customs and traditions. But, the same festive spirit is prevalent throughout the country.

Diwali 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones

1.May the glow of diyas light up your path with happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali!

2. Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and the sweetness of festive treats. Have a joyous celebration!

3. May the festival of lights brighten your life and bring you moments of joy. Happy Diwali to you and your family.

4. As the diyas light up the night, may your life be filled with light, love, and success. Happy Diwali!

5. May the divine blessings of Diwali bring peace to your home and fill your heart with warmth. Happy Diwali!

Also Read: Diwali 2023 Picks: Nirmal Bang suggests these 10 stocks for Samvat 2080

6. Wishing you a Diwali filled with sparkling moments and cherished memories. Happy celebrations!

7. May the festival of lights bring prosperity and good fortune to your doorstep. Happy Diwali to you and yours.

8. Sending you my heartfelt wishes for a Diwali that's as bright and joyful as the lights that adorn your home. Have a blessed Diwali!

9. On this auspicious occasion, may the glow of happiness and prosperity brighten your life. Happy Diwali!

10. May the spirit of Diwali fill your home with love, happiness, and positive energy. Wishing you a wonderful celebration!

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.