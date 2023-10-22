Happy Durga Ashtami 2023! Here are some beautiful quotes and wishes to share with your family, friends, and other loved ones on the occasion of eighth day of Navratri.

Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival, is also known as Maha Ashtami. This year, Durga Ashtami is being observed today, October 22. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Mahagauri who represents serenity and purity.

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Ashtami marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans, and the gods were not able to attain victory over him.

Hence, they turned to Goddess Durga for help and she fought Mahishasura for nine days and night. Finally, on the tenth day, Goddess Durga defeated the demon and people celebrated the day of victory of good over evil.

Many devotees also observe fast on Durga Ashtami, offer their prayers, and seek blessings. Hindus across the country decorate their homes with flowers and lights. Hindus also conduct kanya puja on Durga Ashtami. Kanjakiya or kanya puja is performed on young girls who have not yet reached puberty.

Those kanjas are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones 1) May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Maha Ashtami to you.

2) Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abundant happiness for. Happy Durga Ashtami!

3) On this auspicious day, may Maha Ashtami grant you the strength to overcome obstacles and find success in all your endeavors. Subho Maha Ashtami!

4) Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami 2023! May Maa Durga bless you with strength, courage, and success in all your endeavors.

5) Let the divine energy of Durga Ashtami bring peace and harmony to your life and your loved ones.

6) May the divine blessings of Mad Durga be with you always and guide you on the path of righteousness. Happy Durga Ashtami 2023!

7) Embrace the power of Goddess Durga within you and conquer your fears. Subho Maha Ashtami!"

8) May Goddess Durga show us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the power to defeat the evils in our life!

9) Sending my special wishes for a joyous celebration of Durga Ashtami.

10) May the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring eternal peace and happiness and protect you from wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Durga Ashtami to you and your family.

