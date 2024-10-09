Happy Durga Ashtami 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, GIFs, images to share with your loved ones

Durga Ashtami—also known as Maha Ashtami—is celebrated on the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. It is one of the most auspicious days of the Navratri celebrations as it is dedicated to worshipping ‘Mahagauri’, the eighth form among the Navadurga—the Adi Shakti. Mahagauri is believed to be able to fulfil all the desires of her devotees. This year, Durga Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Ashtami marks the day when Goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans, and the gods were not able to attain victory over him. Hence, they turned to Goddess Durga for help and she fought Mahishasura for nine days and night. Finally, on the tenth day, Goddess Durga defeated the demon and people celebrated the day of victory of good over evil.

Devotees observe fast on Durga Ashtami, offer prayers, and seek blessings. They also conduct kanya puja on young girls who have not yet reached puberty. Those kanjas are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, messages, GIFs, and images to share with your friends and loved ones Wishing you the strength and wisdom of Maa Durga on Maha Ashtami. May this Navratri bring you good health, prosperity, and endless blessings!

A community Durga 'puja pandal', in Kolkata

