Happy Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, images, WhatsApp, Facebook status, greetings & quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Durga Puja 2024 Wishes: Durga Puja—also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava— is celebrated on the last day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. It is one of the most auspicious days of the Navratri celebrations as it is dedicated to worshipping ‘Maa Durga’—the Adi Shakti.

This auspicious day also symbolizes the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga defeated the devil Mahishasura after a fierce battle. On this day, all nine forms of Adi Shakti (Navadurga), symbolising divine feminine power and strength, areworshipped. This year, Durga Puja and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The festival is also marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, and public processions called mela.

On this day, devotees who have observed fasting for the full nine days offer prayers and seek blessings. They conduct kanya puja on young girls who have not yet reached puberty. Those kanjis are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, images, Facebook status, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones: May Maa Durga fill your life with happiness, success, and peace. Wishing you a vibrant and energetic Navratri full of dance and celebration

May Maa Durga bring happiness, prosperity, and success to you and your family. Happy Navratri!

May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings and give you lots of happiness. Happy Navratri!

Wishing you the strength and wisdom of Maa Durga. May this Navratri bring you good health, prosperity, and endless blessings!

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all challenges. Have a blessed Navratri!

May this festival fill your life with new joys that surround you and your loved ones with positive vibes, now and forever. Happy Durga Puja to you.

Happy Durga Puja to you and your loved ones! May this festival bring you joy, peace and prosperity in your life.

May the goddess Durga usher your life with happiness, peace, and positivism throughout the year. Have a wonderful Navratri! Enjoy the occasion with your family and friends!

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I wish that there is a smile on your face and happiness in every corner of your heart. Happy Durga puja!

May the blessings of Maa Durga fill your home with prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Navratri!

On this auspicious occasion, may you be showered with Maa Durga 's divine grace. Have a joyful Navratri!

May the divine grace of Maa Durga always be with you. Wishing you and your family a wonderful Navratri!

May the divine energy of Maa Durga fill your life with strength, wisdom, and prosperity. Wishing you endless happiness and success!

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and joy this Navratri. May Maa Durga bless you and your family with her divine presence.

May the divine light of Maa Durga shine upon you and your family. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Shardiya Navratri.



On this holy day of Durga Puja, may you be empowered with Maa Durga’s strength and blessed with her protection. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri!

Wishing you nine nights of joy, devotion, and spiritual awakening. Happy Navratri

May Goddess Durga show us the path to eternal peace and prosperity. May she bless us with the power to defeat the evils in our life. Shubho Pujo

May Maa Durga empower you with courage and strength. Enjoy this festive season.

May the nine nights of Navratri bring you wisdom, strength, and joy. Jai Maa Durga Happy Durga Puja 2024: Quotes Navratri is not just a festival; it's a celebration of inner strength, courage, and the endless blessings of Maa Durga.

May Durga Mata remove all the obstacles and dangers in our life. Have a safe celebration of Navratri.

The energy of the universe resides in Maa Durga. Invoke her blessings, and you will find the strength to face every challenge.

It's time to welcome Maa Durga at our doorsteps and seek her blessings. Happy Navratri.

Maa Durga teaches us to embrace challenges with grace, as they shape us into stronger, wiser beings. Jai Mata Di!

Let's welcome the auspicious occasion of Navratri with open arms and a pure heart. May this Navratri fill your life with positivity, love, and happiness.

With Maa Durga's blessings, may you always rise above your fears and achieve all that you desire. Wishing you a victorious and peaceful Navratri!

May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring you strength and power. Happy Durga Puja 2024.

Idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja Pandal in Patna, Bihar

Idol of Goddess Durga at Community Center Huda Market, Gurugram

An idol of Goddess Durga at a community 'puja pandal' in Nadia

Devotees celebrates Durga Puja at Navapalli Puja Samity, CR Park, in New Delhi