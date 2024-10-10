Happy Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, images, WhatsApp, Facebook status, greetings & quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Durga Puja 2024 Wishes: Durga Puja—also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava— is celebrated on the last day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. It is one of the most auspicious days of the Navratri celebrations as it is dedicated to worshipping ‘Maa Durga’—the Adi Shakti.
This auspicious day also symbolizes the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga defeated the devil Mahishasura after a fierce battle. On this day, all nine forms of Adi Shakti (Navadurga), symbolising divine feminine power and strength, areworshipped. This year, Durga Puja and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.
The festival is also marked by scripture recitations, performance arts, revelry, gift-giving, family visits, feasting, and public processions called mela.
On this day, devotees who have observed fasting for the full nine days offer prayers and seek blessings. They conduct kanya puja on young girls who have not yet reached puberty. Those kanjis are considered to be the purest form of the goddess. Devotees invite nine young girls to their homes and worship them.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess