Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the public on Easter Sunday, expressing his hope that the message of renewal and optimism associated with the occasion would resonate widely.

In a post on X, Modi said, "May this day inspire us all to come together, fostering unity and peace. Wishing everyone a joyful Easter."

"On Easter, we hope that the message of renewal and optimism reverberates all over," he said.

Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. This Christian festival symbolizes the victory of life over death.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on Easter and highlighted that the occasion of celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, promotes the spirit of love, hope and universal fraternity.

Taking to the microblogging site, X, the President posted, "Easter greetings to all, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters! This pious occasion of celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, promotes the spirit of love, hope, and universal fraternity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ lead us onto the path of peace and harmony."

Traditionally falling on the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox, Easter 2024 is being celebrated on March 31 this year.

During Easter, people exchange gifts with loved ones as part of the joyous festivities. The occasion marks the culmination of Jesus Christ's Passion, encompassing his crucifixion, burial, and eventual resurrection.

In some Christian traditions, particularly in the Catholic and Orthodox Churches, an Easter Vigil is held on the night before Easter Sunday. This service includes the lighting of the Paschal candle, scripture readings recounting salvation history, and the celebration of the Eucharist.

Meanwhile, the Easter Bunny is a secular symbol often associated with Easter celebrations, particularly in Western cultures. According to folklore, the Easter Bunny delivers Easter eggs and treats to children on Easter Sunday.

